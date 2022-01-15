On Air: Meet the Press
Rogers scores 22, Wagner beats St. Francis Brooklyn

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 7:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Raekwon Rogers scored 22 points and Wagner ran its winning streak to six games with an 81-76 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Will Martinez added 18 points for the Seahawks (9-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Patrick Emilien led the Terriers (4-12, 1-4) with 23 points. Michael Cubbage scored 13 points. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

