Rollins leads Toledo against Eastern Michigan after 21-point game

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:42 am
Toledo Rockets (17-4, 9-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 3-5 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ryan Rollins scored 21 points in Toledo’s 84-76 win against the Akron Zips.

The Eagles have gone 7-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 9-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo leads the MAC with 14.8 assists. Rayj Dennis leads the Rockets with 3.7.

The Eagles and Rockets match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Scott is averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Dennis is averaging 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rockets. Rollins is averaging 17.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

