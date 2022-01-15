Rucker and the Army Black Knights visit conference foe Lafayette

Army Black Knights (10-7, 4-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (3-11, 0-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards host Jalen Rucker and the Army Black Knights.

The Leopards are 1-5 in home games. Lafayette is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Knights are 4-1 against Patriot opponents. Army is the Patriot leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Charlie Peterson averaging 6.4.

The Leopards and Black Knights match up Sunday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Aaron Duhart is averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Rucker is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

