Rutgers 48, Iowa 46

IOWA (13-4)

P.McCaffery 4-12 2-4 11, Ke.Murray 5-14 1-2 13, Rebraca 4-10 0-1 8, Bohannon 2-11 0-0 6, Toussaint 2-3 3-4 8, Kr.Murray 0-5 0-0 0, Perkins 0-2 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Ulis 0-2 0-0 0, Sandfort 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-61 6-11 46.

RUTGERS (11-6)

Omoruyi 3-9 1-3 7, Baker 3-10 2-2 8, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4, Mulcahy 2-9 0-0 5, Harper 5-10 4-4 15, Hyatt 0-7 1-2 1, Reiber 2-3 0-0 4, Mag 0-3 0-0 0, Gonzales-Agee 1-1 2-2 4, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Palmquist 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 10-13 48.

Halftime_Iowa 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 6-27 (Ke.Murray 2-6, Bohannon 2-10, Toussaint 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-5, C.McCaffery 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-3), Rutgers 2-13 (Harper 1-2, Mulcahy 1-3, Mag 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, McConnell 0-2, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Iowa 35 (Ke.Murray 13), Rutgers 45 (Omoruyi 14). Assists_Iowa 9 (Toussaint 4), Rutgers 13 (Mulcahy 7). Total Fouls_Iowa 16, Rutgers 15.

