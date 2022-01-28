Rutgers visits Nebraska after McGowens’ 23-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-14, 0-9 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Bryce McGowens scored 23 points in Nebraska’s 73-65 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-8 at home. Nebraska gives up 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Scarlet Knights won 93-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Ron Harper Jr. led the Scarlet Knights with 29 points, and McGowens led the Cornhuskers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGowens is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Harper is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

