Rutgers visits Northwestern after Nance’s 21-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-8, 6-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-10, 2-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Pete Nance scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 59-56 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats are 6-5 in home games. Northwestern ranks second in the Big Ten with 16.7 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 5.2.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 8.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nance is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Ron Harper Jr. is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.