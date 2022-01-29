Ryan, Donarski lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Emily Ryan scored 20 points with seven assists, Lexi Donarski added 19 points and No. 13 Iowa State cruised to an 88-65 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Ashley Joens had 16 points for the Cyclones (18-3, 7-2 Big 12 Conference) and Beatriz Jordao and Nyamer Diew combined for 21 off the bench with Jordao grabbing eight rebounds.

Iowa State was 10 of 18 from 3-point range, led by Ryan’s 4 for 4 performance, and shot 55% (32 of 58) overall.

Taylah Thomas scored 22 points for the Red Raiders (9-11, 2-7), who have lost four straight — the last two against ranked opponents, since beating No. 25 Kansas State. Vivian Gray added 17 points.

Iowa State took a 24-22 lead after a fast-paced first quarter that saw both teams shoot better than 60% and combined to make all five of their 3-point attempts.

The game was tied at 26 when Diew scored the first five points and Donarski the next four in an 11-0 run. Ryan scored seven-straight Iowa State points and Donarski’s basket at the buzzer was good for a 44-34 halftime lead.

A 17-2 run in the third quarter broke the game open. Donarski had 10 points in the quarter as the Cyclones again shot better than 60%.

