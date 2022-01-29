S. Dakota St. 80, N. Dakota St. 76

N. DAKOTA ST. (14-8)

Kreuser 9-15 4-5 25, Cook 3-7 0-0 6, Eady 6-12 1-1 13, Skunberg 5-7 2-2 12, Griesel 2-7 3-5 8, Nelson 3-5 2-2 9, Harden-Hayes 1-4 1-2 3, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 13-17 76.

S. DAKOTA ST. (19-4)

Wilson 7-11 4-5 18, Arians 4-8 0-0 8, Easley 3-5 1-1 7, Mayo 1-10 0-0 2, Scheierman 7-17 8-9 23, Mims 1-4 2-2 4, Appel 6-11 2-2 14, Dentlinger 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 29-67 21-23 80.

Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 5-15 (Kreuser 3-5, Griesel 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Cook 0-2, Eady 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-2), S. Dakota St. 1-12 (Scheierman 1-4, Arians 0-1, Easley 0-1, Mayo 0-3, Mims 0-3). Fouled Out_Eady, Nelson, Appel. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 33 (Kreuser 8), S. Dakota St. 37 (Scheierman, Appel 8). Assists_N. Dakota St. 9 (Eady, Griesel 3), S. Dakota St. 12 (Easley 4). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 20, S. Dakota St. 20. A_3,821 (6,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.