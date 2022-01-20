Trending:
S. Dakota St. 92, St. Thomas (MN) 77

January 20, 2022 10:01 pm
S. DAKOTA ST. (16-4)

Wilson 5-9 4-5 14, Arians 6-9 6-6 20, Easley 2-5 2-2 8, Mayo 5-9 2-2 15, Scheierman 3-5 7-8 15, Mims 4-5 0-0 10, Appel 3-3 0-0 6, Dentlinger 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-47 21-23 92.

ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-9)

Bjorklund 5-11 0-0 11, Hedstrom 4-5 0-0 11, Lindberg 6-11 0-0 18, Miller 4-13 2-3 12, Nelson 6-9 0-1 13, Allen 2-5 3-3 7, Cunningham 2-6 0-0 5, Nau 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 5-7 77.

Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 40-35. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 11-20 (Mayo 3-6, Mims 2-3, Scheierman 2-3, Arians 2-4, Easley 2-4), St. Thomas (MN) 14-34 (Lindberg 6-11, Hedstrom 3-4, Miller 2-8, Nelson 1-1, Bjorklund 1-2, Cunningham 1-5, Nau 0-3). Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 31 (Scheierman 11), St. Thomas (MN) 18 (Bjorklund, Hedstrom, Miller, Nelson, Allen 3). Assists_S. Dakota St. 17 (Scheierman 8), St. Thomas (MN) 13 (Hedstrom, Miller, Nelson 3). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 13, St. Thomas (MN) 20. A_1,153 (1,800).

