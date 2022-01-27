S. Dakota St. 96, North Dakota 61

NORTH DAKOTA (4-17)

Danielson 0-3 0-0 0, Tsartsidze 2-7 0-0 4, Bruns 2-9 2-2 7, Norman 2-6 0-0 5, Panoam 1-7 0-0 3, Igbanugo 7-14 7-7 24, Nero 3-9 0-0 8, Mathews 5-6 0-0 10, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 9-9 61.

S. DAKOTA ST. (18-4)

Wilson 10-18 3-4 23, Arians 1-2 2-2 4, Easley 2-3 0-0 6, Mayo 4-7 0-0 11, Scheierman 5-8 1-3 13, Mims 4-6 0-0 11, Appel 5-9 2-2 13, Dentlinger 2-4 2-2 6, Wingett 2-4 0-1 5, Fiegen 2-2 0-0 4, Gentry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-64 10-14 96.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 41-21. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 8-29 (Igbanugo 3-8, Nero 2-6, Norman 1-4, Panoam 1-4, Bruns 1-5, Danielson 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-1), S. Dakota St. 12-23 (Mims 3-5, Mayo 3-6, Easley 2-2, Scheierman 2-3, Appel 1-2, Wingett 1-3, Gentry 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_North Dakota 28 (Norman 5), S. Dakota St. 38 (Wilson, Scheierman 6). Assists_North Dakota 8 (Grant 3), S. Dakota St. 17 (Arians, Scheierman 5). Total Fouls_North Dakota 14, S. Dakota St. 12. A_1,856 (6,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.