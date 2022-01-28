On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sabres’ goalie ranks get thinner; Houser in COVID protocol

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 1:46 pm
1 min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona.

Season opening starter Craig Anderson and backup Dustin Tokarski are traveling with the team. But they have yet to be cleared to play, leaving open a possibility the Sabres will have to sign another goalie.

Anderson resumed skating with the team this week after missing 32 games with an upper body injury. Tokarski has missed 20 games while recovering from COVID-19.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Meantime, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) and Malcolm Subban (upper body) have each missed seven games since they were hurt in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Jan. 11.

Houser was essentially considered the Sabres de-facto starter after the NHL on Wednesday suspended Aaron Dell for three games for a body check that injured Ottawa rookie Drake Batherson on Tuesday.

The Sabres had only signed Houser to an NHL contract two weeks ago after he was playing on a minor league deal in the team’s farm system.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol