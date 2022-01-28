Sacramento St. 61, Idaho St. 60

IDAHO ST. (3-16)

Parker 3-7 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1-2 1-2 3, Smellie 4-6 0-0 8, Sorensen 2-6 1-2 5, Taylor 2-6 0-0 5, Cool 5-10 2-2 14, Carr 1-3 1-2 4, Porter 5-6 5-8 15, Burgin 0-0 0-0 0, Visentin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 10-16 60.

SACRAMENTO ST. (6-10)

Komagum 3-7 4-5 10, Chappell 6-13 0-0 16, FitzPatrick 3-7 0-0 9, Wilbon 7-9 5-6 19, Fowler 3-11 1-4 7, Barros 0-1 0-0 0, Greene 0-2 0-0 0, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 10-15 61.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 4-16 (Cool 2-4, Carr 1-3, Taylor 1-5, Rodriguez 0-1, Smellie 0-1, Sorensen 0-2), Sacramento St. 7-16 (Chappell 4-8, FitzPatrick 3-5, Barros 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 25 (Porter 8), Sacramento St. 26 (Komagum 9). Assists_Idaho St. 14 (Sorensen 7), Sacramento St. 16 (Fowler 10). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 15, Sacramento St. 19. A_482 (1,012).

