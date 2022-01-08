Sacramento St. 85, N. Colorado 71

SACRAMENTO ST. (5-6)

Komagum 2-5 0-0 4, Chappell 8-14 4-7 24, FitzPatrick 1-2 1-4 4, Wilbon 7-15 2-5 18, Fowler 11-16 8-10 30, Clarkin 1-2 0-0 2, Hardee 1-3 1-3 3, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Barros 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-29 85.

N. COLORADO (8-8)

Jongkuch 6-9 3-4 15, Hume 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 4-12 4-4 14, Kountz 10-17 5-5 25, Kuxhausen 3-8 0-0 8, Knecht 2-7 2-4 7, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Bloch 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 14-17 71.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 46-28. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 7-14 (Chappell 4-7, Wilbon 2-3, FitzPatrick 1-2, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1), N. Colorado 5-25 (Johnson 2-6, Kuxhausen 2-6, Knecht 1-5, Kennedy 0-1, Bloch 0-2, Hume 0-2, Kountz 0-3). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 36 (Komagum, Fowler 7), N. Colorado 32 (Jongkuch 11). Assists_Sacramento St. 12 (FitzPatrick, Fowler 4), N. Colorado 10 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 16, N. Colorado 22. A_1,204 (2,734).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.