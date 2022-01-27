Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sacramento State plays Idaho State following Chappell’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 2:02 am
Idaho State Bengals (3-15, 1-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-10, 1-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Zach Chappell scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 70-65 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Hornets are 2-4 in home games. Sacramento State gives up 70.0 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Bengals have gone 1-8 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Hornets and Bengals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Komagum is averaging 4.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Tarik Cool is averaging 11.1 points for the Bengals. Emmit Taylor III is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

