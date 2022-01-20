Sacramento State visits Eastern Washington after Venters’ 25-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (5-7, 1-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Steele Venters scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 96-93 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 3-2 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets are 1-4 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles and Hornets face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Bergersen is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. Venters is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Bryce Fowler is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

