Saddler carries Southern over Mississippi Valley St. 100-72

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had a career-high 21 points as Southern easily beat Mississippi Valley State 100-72 on Monday night.

Saddler shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added seven assists.

Brion Whitley had 19 points and seven rebounds for Southern (11-8, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Rollins added 17 points. Brendon Brooks had 12 points.

Tyrone Lyons, who led the Jaguars in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Southern is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Southern posted a season-high 25 assists.

Kadar Waller scored a season-high 20 points for the Delta Devils (1-17, 1-7), who have now lost five consecutive games. Caleb Hunter added 15 points. Devin Gordon had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.