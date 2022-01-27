Saint Francis (BKN) visits Sacred Heart following Clarke’s 26-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (5-14, 2-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-14, 3-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Aaron Clarke scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 85-74 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers are 2-6 in conference play. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers and Terriers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 18 points for the Pioneers. Clarke is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Patrick Emilien is scoring 12.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Terriers. Rob Higgins is averaging 12.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.