Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saint Francis (BKN) visits Sacred Heart following Clarke’s 26-point game

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (5-14, 2-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-14, 3-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Aaron Clarke scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 85-74 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers are 2-6 in conference play. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers and Terriers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 18 points for the Pioneers. Clarke is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Patrick Emilien is scoring 12.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Terriers. Rob Higgins is averaging 12.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine