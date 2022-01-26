Saint Francis (BKN) visits Sacred Heart following Clarke’s 26-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (5-14, 2-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-14, 3-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Aaron Clarke scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 85-74 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Pioneers are 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 2-6 in conference play. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks fourth in the NEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Emilien averaging 2.4.

The Pioneers and Terriers square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 18 points for the Pioneers. Clarke is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Rob Higgins is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 12.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

