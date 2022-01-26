Saint Francis (PA) visits Wagner following Land’s 20-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-12, 3-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (14-2, 8-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Wagner Seahawks after Maxwell Land scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 85-74 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Seahawks are 7-0 in home games. Wagner is the top team in the NEC with 37.4 points in the paint led by Jahbril Price-Noel averaging 1.5.

The Red Flash are 3-5 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won the last matchup 72-64 on Dec. 30. Raekwon Rogers scored 18 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Morales is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Flash. Myles Thompson is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.