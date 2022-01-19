Saint Joseph’s 72, George Washington 61

GEORGE WASHINGTON (5-11)

Dean 2-3 0-0 4, Samuels 2-8 1-1 6, Bamisile 9-21 0-0 22, J.Bishop 3-11 2-3 8, Freeman 6-13 1-5 13, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Adams 2-3 0-0 4, Knapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 4-9 61.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (8-8)

Funk 9-20 2-2 22, Reynolds 8-15 2-2 19, Obinna 8-14 0-2 16, C.Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Hall 0-6 4-4 4, D.Bishop 1-4 2-3 4, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 10-13 72.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 38-32. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-20 (Bamisile 4-9, Samuels 1-6, Freeman 0-2, Harris 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 4-17 (Funk 2-6, C.Brown 1-3, Reynolds 1-5, Hall 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 28 (Dean 11), Saint Joseph’s 44 (Obinna 12). Assists_George Washington 12 (Bamisile, J.Bishop 3), Saint Joseph’s 16 (Hall 9). Total Fouls_George Washington 18, Saint Joseph’s 13.

