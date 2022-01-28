Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Pepperdine following Tass’ 27-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 0-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-4, 4-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Matthias Tass scored 27 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 72-70 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels have gone 10-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Tass averaging 9.6.

The Waves are 0-7 against conference opponents. Pepperdine has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Gaels won the last matchup 77-62 on Jan. 14. Logan Johnson scored 20 points points to help lead the Gaels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Kuhse is averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Tass is averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Jan Zidek is averaging 13.2 points for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

