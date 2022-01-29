Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 81, Pepperdine 57

PEPPERDINE (6-16)

Munson 1-1 1-2 3, Basham 7-9 1-2 15, Mallette 3-7 0-1 7, Mitchell 3-9 2-2 9, Smith 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 21-48 11-18 57.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL.) (17-4)

Bowen 2-6 0-0 5, Tass 5-10 6-6 16, Johnson 3-5 3-4 10, Marciulionis 1-4 1-1 3, Ducas 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 30-58 12-15 81.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 41-21. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 4-14 (Mallette 1-3, Mitchell 1-4), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 9-19 (Ducas 2-2, Johnson 1-3, Bowen 1-4, Marciulionis 0-1). Rebounds_Pepperdine 29 (Mitchell 7), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 27 (Tass 6). Assists_Pepperdine 8 (Mallette, Mitchell, Smith 2), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 14 (Tass 3). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 17, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 19.

