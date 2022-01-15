Sam Houston St. 49, Stephen F. Austin 41

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (10-6)

Kensmil 4-7 5-6 13, Solomon 3-7 1-3 7, Hawkins 1-5 0-0 2, Jossell 1-7 0-0 3, Kachelries 2-8 1-1 6, Jackson-Posey 2-10 0-0 5, Hall 2-8 0-0 4, Tezeno 0-1 1-2 1, Willis 0-4 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-57 8-12 41.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (10-9)

Ikpe 2-2 0-0 4, Lampley 1-9 2-2 5, May 1-5 0-0 2, Ray 5-12 4-4 16, Flagg 6-14 4-9 19, Cook 1-6 0-0 3, Karwowski 0-1 0-2 0, Powers 0-0 0-0 0, Scroggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 10-17 49.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 25-12. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 3-25 (Jossell 1-5, Jackson-Posey 1-6, Kachelries 1-6, Hall 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Willis 0-4), Sam Houston St. 7-26 (Flagg 3-7, Ray 2-3, Cook 1-6, Lampley 1-9, May 0-1). Fouled Out_Ikpe. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 29 (Kensmil 8), Sam Houston St. 37 (May 8). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 9 (Kensmil, Kachelries, Hall 2), Sam Houston St. 10 (Ikpe, Ray 3). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 15, Sam Houston St. 16. A_1,114 (6,110).

