Sam Houston St. 73, Cal Baptist 68

SAM HOUSTON ST. (13-9)

Ikpe 0-3 1-2 1, Lampley 0-6 1-2 1, May 4-6 0-0 9, Ray 4-9 2-2 12, Flagg 7-14 12-15 28, Cook 2-5 0-0 6, Powers 0-4 4-4 4, Karwowski 3-4 0-0 7, Grant 1-1 0-0 3, Scroggins 1-1 0-0 2, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 20-25 73.

CAL BAPTIST (12-8)

Akin 2-6 10-11 14, Tr.Armstrong 5-12 3-5 16, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Rowell 3-13 0-0 8, Thomas 4-9 1-2 9, Nottage 3-10 1-2 8, Campbell 3-3 1-1 7, Stone 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-60 16-21 68.

Halftime_Cal Baptist 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 9-20 (Ray 2-3, Flagg 2-4, Cook 2-5, Grant 1-1, Karwowski 1-1, May 1-1, Lampley 0-2, Powers 0-3), Cal Baptist 6-27 (Tr.Armstrong 3-8, Rowell 2-9, Nottage 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out_Ikpe. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 29 (Flagg 8), Cal Baptist 38 (Akin 11). Assists_Sam Houston St. 12 (Flagg, Powers 3), Cal Baptist 16 (Rowell 8). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 21, Cal Baptist 21. A_3,005 (6,000).

