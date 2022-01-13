Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 56

SAM HOUSTON ST. (9-9)

Ikpe 5-6 0-2 10, Lampley 2-4 0-0 5, Powers 1-6 0-0 2, Ray 3-8 2-2 11, Flagg 8-16 2-5 19, May 2-5 0-0 4, Cook 5-9 0-0 14, Nicholas 2-3 1-1 5, Karwowski 1-2 1-2 3, Grant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 6-12 73.

LAMAR (2-15)

Reyes 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 2-5 1-2 5, Jefferson 4-6 1-2 9, Roberts 9-18 2-4 22, McClure 3-6 2-2 10, Buster 1-6 0-0 3, Harrison 1-8 2-2 4, Ledet 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 11-16 56.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 9-26 (Cook 4-8, Ray 3-5, Lampley 1-3, Flagg 1-5, Grant 0-1, Powers 0-4), Lamar 5-17 (McClure 2-3, Roberts 2-6, Buster 1-3, Ledet 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Fouled Out_McClure. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 34 (Ikpe 8), Lamar 29 (McClure 6). Assists_Sam Houston St. 15 (Ray 5), Lamar 7 (Smith, Roberts, McClure 2). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 20, Lamar 14. A_1,712 (10,080).

