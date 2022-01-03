Sam Houston St. 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (5-8)

M.Nelson 6-10 6-8 19, Taylor 4-6 1-2 9, Adewunmi 4-8 2-3 12, R.Nelson 0-5 0-0 0, Simmons 1-4 0-0 3, J.Johnson 8-15 4-4 22, X.Johnson 1-6 2-2 5, Q.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Butler 3-5 2-4 8. Totals 27-60 17-23 78.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (7-8)

Ikpe 0-0 2-4 2, Lampley 6-17 2-3 19, May 1-8 1-2 3, Ray 4-7 0-2 8, Flagg 10-18 3-3 27, Powers 2-7 0-1 5, Cook 4-5 3-4 15, Scroggins 3-3 0-0 6, Nicholas 0-1 1-2 1, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Karwowski 0-0 0-0 0, Martina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 12-21 86.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-24 (Adewunmi 2-4, J.Johnson 2-5, Simmons 1-2, X.Johnson 1-4, M.Nelson 1-4, Butler 0-2, R.Nelson 0-3), Sam Houston St. 14-37 (Lampley 5-13, Cook 4-4, Flagg 4-10, Powers 1-4, May 0-3, Ray 0-3). Fouled Out_J.Johnson. Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 22 (Adewunmi 7), Sam Houston St. 48 (Flagg 17). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 17 (M.Nelson, R.Nelson, J.Johnson 4), Sam Houston St. 20 (Ray, Powers 4). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 19, Sam Houston St. 22. A_131 (6,110).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.