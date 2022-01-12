Sam Houston visits Lamar after Flagg’s 25-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-9, 3-1 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-14, 0-3 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits the Lamar Cardinals after Savion Flagg scored 25 points in Sam Houston’s 65-63 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Cardinals are 2-4 in home games. Lamar ranks fourth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Bearkats are 3-1 in conference matchups. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Bearkats won the last meeting on Dec. 31. Flagg scored 22 points to help lead the Bearkats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Roberts is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cardinals. Davion Buster is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Flagg is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

