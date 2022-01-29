Samford 74, W. Carolina 64

SAMFORD (12-8)

Dye 1-6 1-2 3, Marshall 5-7 8-8 18, Cardet 2-7 7-8 11, Glover 5-15 3-3 13, Rillie 5-7 2-2 15, Campbell 4-9 1-2 11, Tryon 0-1 0-0 0, Maitre 0-2 0-0 0, Richey 1-2 0-0 3, Vail 0-0 0-0 0, Lobach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 22-25 74.

W. CAROLINA (8-13)

Petrakis 3-10 3-4 12, Bacote 3-11 1-2 9, Banks 1-8 0-0 3, Robinson 2-5 4-4 9, Harris 6-11 0-0 14, Woolbright 2-6 1-5 5, Gilmore 3-4 2-2 8, Price 1-5 2-2 4, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 13-19 64.

Halftime_Samford 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Samford 6-16 (Rillie 3-4, Campbell 2-4, Richey 1-2, Cardet 0-1, Dye 0-1, Glover 0-1, Tryon 0-1, Marshall 0-2), W. Carolina 9-37 (Petrakis 3-10, Harris 2-6, Bacote 2-8, Robinson 1-3, Banks 1-7, Monroe 0-1, Price 0-2). Rebounds_Samford 36 (Tryon 7), W. Carolina 32 (Robinson 9). Assists_Samford 10 (Glover, Campbell 3), W. Carolina 12 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls_Samford 14, W. Carolina 20.

