Samford 85, W. Carolina 60

W. CAROLINA (7-8)

Petrakis 4-10 0-0 11, Banks 2-9 2-2 8, Robinson 5-11 4-5 15, Woolbright 2-5 3-3 7, Harris 1-6 0-0 2, Bacote 1-4 0-0 3, Price 3-7 1-2 9, Monroe 2-6 1-1 5, Massey 0-1 0-0 0, Everett 0-0 0-0 0, Halvorsen 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 11-13 60.

SAMFORD (11-4)

Marshall 5-10 3-5 14, Tryon 2-4 0-0 4, Cardet 7-11 3-4 18, Glover 7-12 2-2 16, Kaifes 3-9 0-0 9, Campbell 2-7 0-0 5, Richey 2-3 0-0 6, Dye 4-5 0-4 8, Rillie 0-2 0-0 0, Maitre 1-2 1-3 3, Vail 0-1 0-0 0, Lobach 0-0 2-2 2, A.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 11-20 85.

Halftime_Samford 51-35. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 9-29 (Petrakis 3-8, Price 2-2, Banks 2-8, Bacote 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Massey 0-1, Monroe 0-1, Harris 0-2), Samford 8-27 (Kaifes 3-8, Richey 2-3, Cardet 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Marshall 1-5, Maitre 0-1, Vail 0-1, Rillie 0-2, Tryon 0-2). Rebounds_W. Carolina 30 (Woolbright 9), Samford 38 (Marshall 11). Assists_W. Carolina 13 (Woolbright 4), Samford 19 (Glover 5). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 18, Samford 18. A_703 (4,974).

