San Diego 68, Portland 63, OT

PORTLAND (9-6)

Wood 5-14 3-5 14, Austin 1-9 3-4 6, Meadows 7-16 0-0 16, Nduka 5-9 4-4 15, Robertson 1-8 0-0 2, Svetozarevic 0-2 0-0 0, Silveira 3-5 2-2 8, Vucinic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-64 12-15 63.

SAN DIEGO (9-7)

Parrish 2-8 0-2 4, Brown 4-4 0-0 8, Calcaterra 0-9 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 3-5 14, Earlington 7-22 6-8 21, Berger 2-6 0-0 5, Gultekin 5-10 2-2 12, Monroe 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-73 11-17 68.

Halftime_Portland 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Portland 5-18 (Meadows 2-5, Nduka 1-1, Wood 1-2, Austin 1-4, Svetozarevic 0-2, Robertson 0-4), San Diego 5-23 (McKinney 3-4, Berger 1-5, Earlington 1-6, Monroe 0-1, Gultekin 0-2, Parrish 0-2, Calcaterra 0-3). Fouled Out_Wood. Rebounds_Portland 42 (Wood 12), San Diego 43 (Earlington, Gultekin 10). Assists_Portland 11 (Austin 4), San Diego 14 (Calcaterra 4). Total Fouls_Portland 16, San Diego 18.

