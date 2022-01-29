San Diego 69, Loyola Marymount 65

SAN DIEGO (13-9)

Parrish 5-6 2-5 12, Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Calcaterra 6-10 3-3 16, McKinney 2-5 0-1 4, Earlington 4-11 2-4 11, Townsend 1-4 2-2 4, Gultekin 3-3 0-0 8, Pinchuk 0-2 0-0 0, Berger 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 27-51 9-15 69.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-10)

Leaupepe 1-3 1-2 4, Marble 2-6 3-4 8, Quintana 1-6 0-0 2, Shelton 3-8 0-0 7, Scott 8-15 5-6 21, Anderson 8-12 1-1 19, Merkviladze 2-3 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 10-13 65.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 6-14 (Berger 2-2, Gultekin 2-2, Earlington 1-3, Calcaterra 1-4, Townsend 0-1, McKinney 0-2), Loyola Marymount 5-19 (Anderson 2-5, Leaupepe 1-2, Marble 1-2, Shelton 1-4, Merkviladze 0-1, Scott 0-1, Quintana 0-4). Fouled Out_Parrish, Marble, Quintana. Rebounds_San Diego 27 (Earlington 8), Loyola Marymount 25 (Marble 6). Assists_San Diego 12 (McKinney 6), Loyola Marymount 11 (Scott 7). Total Fouls_San Diego 18, Loyola Marymount 17.

