San Diego St. 80, UNLV 55

UNLV (11-8)
Hamm 1-4 1-2 3, Hamilton 8-17 3-5 23, McCabe 4-8 0-0 10, Nuga 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-7 3-6 5, Iwuakor 1-2 1-3 3, Webster 2-7 2-2 7, Muoka 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 10-18 55.
SAN DIEGO ST. (11-4)
K.Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Mensah 4-10 0-0 8, Bradley 10-11 4-5 27, Butler 4-7 0-0 9, Pulliam 4-8 2-4 11, Seiko 2-4 0-0 4, Diabate 1-1 0-0 2, Arop 0-0 2-2 2, Baker-Mazara 1-3 0-0 2, Tomaic 2-4 2-2 7, Dinwiddie 0-4 0-0 0, Alger 1-2 0-0 2, Barnett 1-1 0-0 2, Tr.Broughton 0-2 0-0 0, Ty.Broughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 12-15 80.
Halftime_San Diego St. 42-23. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 7-25 (Hamilton 4-9, McCabe 2-6, Webster 1-4, Williams 0-1, Gilbert 0-2, Nuga 0-3), San Diego St. 6-17 (Bradley 3-3, Butler 1-2, Tomaic 1-2, Pulliam 1-3, Alger 0-1, Baker-Mazara 0-1, Seiko 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-3). Rebounds_UNLV 31 (Muoka 8), San Diego St. 38 (K.Johnson 7). Assists_UNLV 11 (McCabe 5), San Diego St. 14 (Bradley 4). Total Fouls_UNLV 17, San Diego St. 18.
