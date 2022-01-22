San Francisco 71, Pepperdine 45

SAN FRANCISCO (16-4)
Massalski 5-10 2-3 12, Tape 2-2 1-2 5, Bouyea 4-9 2-4 11, Shabazz 2-7 0-0 5, Stefanini 4-10 0-0 10, Rishwain 6-9 3-3 20, Kunen 3-7 1-2 8, Meeks 0-5 0-0 0, Ryuny 0-4 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0, Newbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 9-14 71.
PEPPERDINE (6-15)
Zidek 1-6 2-2 4, Ohia Obioha 0-3 0-0 0, Mallette 3-13 1-3 9, Mitchell 4-11 2-2 11, Smith 1-5 2-2 4, Lewis 2-6 0-0 6, Basham 4-5 3-4 11, Polk 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 10-13 45.
Halftime_San Francisco 33-20. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 10-34 (Rishwain 5-8, Stefanini 2-6, Bouyea 1-4, Shabazz 1-4, Kunen 1-5, Massalski 0-1, Meeks 0-2, Ryuny 0-4), Pepperdine 5-20 (Lewis 2-4, Mallette 2-8, Mitchell 1-4, Smith 0-1, Zidek 0-3). Rebounds_San Francisco 39 (Massalski 10), Pepperdine 37 (Basham 8). Assists_San Francisco 15 (Bouyea, Shabazz, Meeks 3), Pepperdine 7 (Mallette, Mitchell 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 19, Pepperdine 10.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments