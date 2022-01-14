San Francisco 97, Loyola Marymount 73

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (7-6)

Leaupepe 2-3 0-0 5, Quintana 1-3 0-0 2, Shelton 2-5 2-2 6, Douglas 6-10 2-4 15, Scott 7-11 8-9 22, Anderson 4-8 1-2 9, Merkviladze 2-6 1-2 5, Marble 0-2 2-2 2, Lewis 0-0 1-2 1, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-51 17-23 73.

SAN FRANCISCO (15-2)

Massalski 6-11 1-2 13, Tape 1-4 2-2 4, Bouyea 8-11 5-5 22, Shabazz 6-15 2-2 17, Stefanini 2-6 0-0 5, Rishwain 4-7 1-2 13, Kunen 2-4 0-0 5, Meeks 4-8 2-2 14, Ryuny 0-3 0-0 0, Bieker 1-1 0-2 2, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Hawthorne 0-0 0-0 0, Newbury 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-71 13-17 97.

Halftime_San Francisco 52-29. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 4-13 (Elliott 2-2, Douglas 1-1, Leaupepe 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Marble 0-1, Scott 0-1, Shelton 0-1, Quintana 0-2, Merkviladze 0-3), San Francisco 14-34 (Rishwain 4-6, Meeks 4-8, Shabazz 3-8, Kunen 1-2, Bouyea 1-3, Stefanini 1-4, Ryuny 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 25 (Merkviladze 6), San Francisco 37 (Massalski 8). Assists_Loyola Marymount 9 (Anderson 3), San Francisco 19 (Shabazz 6). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 18, San Francisco 20. A_1,160 (5,300).

