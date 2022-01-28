Santa Clara 77, BYU 76

BYU (17-4)

Lohner 0-5 0-0 0, Traore 4-6 2-2 10, Barcello 8-16 0-0 20, Knell 1-4 0-0 3, Lucas 8-13 1-1 17, George 4-8 2-2 13, Knight 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 1-3 0-1 2, Ally Atiki 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-64 6-8 76.

SANTA CLARA (13-7)

Braun 5-7 0-1 11, Justice 2-8 0-0 4, Vrankic 4-8 6-8 14, Pipes 4-11 1-2 10, J.Williams 10-18 2-4 26, C.Stewart 4-8 0-0 8, Bediako 1-3 0-0 2, G.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 9-15 77.

Halftime_BYU 39-37. 3-Point Goals_BYU 8-25 (Barcello 4-8, George 3-5, Knell 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Knight 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Lohner 0-4), Santa Clara 6-19 (J.Williams 4-7, Braun 1-2, Pipes 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Justice 0-5). Rebounds_BYU 40 (Traore 15), Santa Clara 29 (Braun 10). Assists_BYU 11 (Barcello 4), Santa Clara 14 (Vrankic 4). Total Fouls_BYU 16, Santa Clara 13.

