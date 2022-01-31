Santa Clara 81, Pacific 59

PACIFIC (6-13)

Anderson 1-7 2-2 4, Bailey 6-17 2-2 19, Blake 3-11 0-0 7, Crockrell 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 7-12 2-2 19, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Freeman 2-5 0-0 4, Byers 3-4 0-1 6, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 6-7 59.

SANTA CLARA (14-8)

Braun 1-2 1-2 3, Justice 4-8 4-4 16, Vrankic 7-10 4-4 20, Pipes 1-8 0-0 2, J.Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Stewart 3-4 6-6 14, G.Williams 5-9 1-2 14, Bediako 1-1 2-4 4, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Tomley 0-0 0-0 0, Tongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 18-22 81.

Halftime_Pacific 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 9-22 (Bailey 5-11, Wilson-Rouse 3-3, Blake 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Bell 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Brown 0-3), Santa Clara 11-25 (Justice 4-5, G.Williams 3-6, Vrankic 2-2, Stewart 2-3, Braun 0-1, Pipes 0-4, J.Williams 0-4). Rebounds_Pacific 31 (Anderson, Bailey 7), Santa Clara 41 (Braun, Justice 10). Assists_Pacific 11 (Crockrell 5), Santa Clara 19 (J.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Pacific 16, Santa Clara 12.

