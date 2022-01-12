Santa Clara 84, Pacific 70

SANTA CLARA (10-5)

Braun 5-8 2-2 14, Justice 5-12 2-2 17, Vrankic 6-9 1-1 13, Pipes 4-8 1-2 10, J.Williams 9-16 2-2 22, Stewart 3-5 0-0 8, G.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Tongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 8-9 84.

PACIFIC (5-11)

Anderson 9-14 1-4 23, Bailey 1-2 1-3 4, Avdalovic 9-17 3-4 23, Crockrell 3-8 1-2 7, Wilson-Rouse 0-4 2-2 2, Byers 4-8 0-0 8, Bell 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-17 70.

Halftime_Santa Clara 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 12-26 (Justice 5-10, Stewart 2-2, Braun 2-3, J.Williams 2-4, Pipes 1-5, G.Williams 0-2), Pacific 7-16 (Anderson 4-5, Avdalovic 2-5, Bailey 1-2, Bell 0-1, Brown 0-1, Byers 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1). Rebounds_Santa Clara 32 (Vrankic 9), Pacific 25 (Bailey 7). Assists_Santa Clara 16 (J.Williams 5), Pacific 12 (Crockrell, Wilson-Rouse 5). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 14, Pacific 12.

