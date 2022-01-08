Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 8, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, Lee High 32

Buffalo Gap 36, Wilson Memorial 29

Gate City 56, Central – Wise 53

Heritage Academy, Md. 43, Fairfax Home School 30

Indian River 57, Kecoughtan 31

James Robinson 52, West Potomac 31

King’s Fork High School 72, Manor High School 51

Lloyd Bird 51, John Marshall 27

Parry McCluer 55, Rockbridge County 33

Paul VI Catholic High School 53, James Madison 27

Ridgeview 62, John Battle 22

Steward School 53, Trinity Episcopal 19

        Read more: Sports News

Strasburg 51, Mountain View High School 42

W.T. Woodson 57, South County 35

Woodstock Central 56, Warren County 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Narrows vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. East Ridge, Ky., ppd.

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|5 CES 2022
1|10 The Core Principles of Composability:...
1|10 Navigating the Uncharted Waters of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct check on Super Hornet aboard aircraft carrier in Philippine Sea