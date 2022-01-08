Trending:
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 8, 2022 10:00 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 77, Lee High 25

Amherst County 64, Liberty Christian 44

Bishop McNamara, Md. 64, Paul VI Catholic High School 61

Catholic High School of Va Beach 71, Roanoke Catholic 47

Centerville, Ohio 69, Blue Ridge School 45

Church Hill Academy 50, Lancaster 38

Deep Creek 87, Ocean Lakes 69

East Rockingham 81, Floyd County 77, OT

Fairfax Christian 72, McKinley, D.C. 70

Fort Defiance 49, Riverheads 37

Franklin County 50, Magna Vista 36

Gate City 79, Central – Wise 28

George Marshall 58, Chantilly 44

Hampton 75, John Champe 52

J.I. Burton 48, Rye Cove 46

Kecoughtan 69, Indian River 43

Lord Botetourt 53, Radford 51

Moravian Prep, N.C. 74, Va. Episcopal 54

Northside 76, E.C. Glass 57

Oak Hill Academy 99, Bishop Walsh, Md. 68

Rappahannock County 59, Clarke County 37

Ridgeview 56, John Battle 54

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 65, Episcopal 52

Steward School 64, Seton School 43

Stone Bridge 70, South Lakes 69

Stuarts Draft 58, Waynesboro 38

Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Christ Chapel Academy 67

William Monroe 51, Turner Ashby 35

Woodberry Forest 59, Richmond Christian 58

Woodstock Central 57, Warren County 29

VA Preps Classic=

Douglas Freeman 58, Great Bridge 51

Hayfield 84, Landstown 72

Maury 54, Miller School 50

Oscar Smith 68, Edison 53

Peninsula Catholic 64, Hargrave Military 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Graham vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Narrows vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

Strasburg vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.

Wakefield vs. James Madison, ppd.

Washington & Lee vs. Louisa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

