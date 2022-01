GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Liberty-Bedford 59, Rockbridge County 29

Millbrook 68, James Wood 52

Pulaski County 74, Spotswood 41

Randolph-Macon Academy 86, Eastern Mennonite 75

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 70, Churchland 50

Pike Central Classic=

Central – Wise 42, Belfry, Ky. 40, OT

