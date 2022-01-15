Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Motley Fool Money
The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 8:30 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 75, Seton School 71

Blue Ridge School 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 55

Bullis, Md. 64, Flint Hill School 48

Courtland 76, Culpeper 49

Episcopal 60, Trinity Episcopal 45

Fairfax Christian 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 59

Greensboro Day, N.C. 68, Bishop O’Connell 61, OT

Highland-Warrenton 74, Va. Episcopal 64

James Wood 40, Clarke County 35

Life Christian 48, Western Branch 44

Lord Botetourt 56, Spotswood 54

Manor High School 51, Bethel 48

Moravian Prep, N.C. 127, Virginia Prep Sports 56

Oak Hill Academy 66, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61

Radford 60, Pulaski County 39

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Norfolk Collegiate 52

Veritas Classic Christian School 103, Ocean Lakes 88

Woodside 70, Warwick 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

