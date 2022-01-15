Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 75, Seton School 71
Blue Ridge School 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 55
Bullis, Md. 64, Flint Hill School 48
Courtland 76, Culpeper 49
Episcopal 60, Trinity Episcopal 45
Fairfax Christian 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 59
Greensboro Day, N.C. 68, Bishop O’Connell 61, OT
Highland-Warrenton 74, Va. Episcopal 64
James Wood 40, Clarke County 35
Life Christian 48, Western Branch 44
Lord Botetourt 56, Spotswood 54
Manor High School 51, Bethel 48
Moravian Prep, N.C. 127, Virginia Prep Sports 56
Oak Hill Academy 66, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61
Radford 60, Pulaski County 39
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Norfolk Collegiate 52
Veritas Classic Christian School 103, Ocean Lakes 88
Woodside 70, Warwick 20
