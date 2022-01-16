Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 5, Anoka 0
Apple Valley 3, Eastview 0
Bagley/Fosston 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
Blaine 5, Spring Lake Park 0
Centennial 10, Coon Rapids 2
Champlin Park 10, Osseo 1
Chanhassen 5, St. Cloud 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 11, Irondale 3
Dodge County 5, Duluth Marshall 2
Eden Prairie 7, St. Michael-Albertville 2
Elk River/Zimmerman 8, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
Faribault 9, Austin 1
Fergus Falls 5, Little Falls 1
Hastings 7, Simley 3
Hermantown 2, Warroad 1
Hill-Murray 3, Mahtomedi 2
Holy Angels 5, Gentry 4
La Crescent 7, Minnehaha Academy 6
Lakeville North 7, Eagan 4
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Willmar 0
Mankato West 10, Winona 2
Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Morris/Benson Area 5, Marshall 1
New Prague 5, St. Louis Park 2
Northfield 7, Rochester Century 1
Orono 8, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Prior Lake 11, Burnsville 0
Red Wing 3, Albert Lea 2
Rock Ridge 3, Providence Academy 3, OT
Rogers 5, Maple Grove 4
Roseau 7, Brainerd 1
Rosemount 2, Lakeville South 1
Roseville 5, East Ridge 1
Shakopee 5, Farmington 1
St. Paul Johnson 3, Lake of the Woods 0
St. Thomas Academy 6, Tartan 2
Stillwater 6, Mounds View 2
Thief River Falls 6, Bemidji 1
Totino-Grace 7, Alexandria 1
Two Rivers 4, South St. Paul 1
Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Kittson County Central 4
Waseca 2, Luverne 1
White Bear Lake 8, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Windom 3, Rochester Lourdes 1
Woodbury 4, Forest Lake 1
Worthington 3, Minnesota River 0
