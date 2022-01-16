Saturday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 16, 2022 12:20 am
PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 5, Anoka 0

Apple Valley 3, Eastview 0

Bagley/Fosston 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

Blaine 5, Spring Lake Park 0

Centennial 10, Coon Rapids 2

Champlin Park 10, Osseo 1

Chanhassen 5, St. Cloud 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 11, Irondale 3

Dodge County 5, Duluth Marshall 2

Eden Prairie 7, St. Michael-Albertville 2

Elk River/Zimmerman 8, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

Faribault 9, Austin 1

Fergus Falls 5, Little Falls 1

Hastings 7, Simley 3

Hermantown 2, Warroad 1

Hill-Murray 3, Mahtomedi 2

Holy Angels 5, Gentry 4

La Crescent 7, Minnehaha Academy 6

Lakeville North 7, Eagan 4

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Willmar 0

Mankato West 10, Winona 2

Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Morris/Benson Area 5, Marshall 1

New Prague 5, St. Louis Park 2

Northfield 7, Rochester Century 1

Orono 8, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Prior Lake 11, Burnsville 0

Red Wing 3, Albert Lea 2

Rock Ridge 3, Providence Academy 3, OT

Rogers 5, Maple Grove 4

Roseau 7, Brainerd 1

Rosemount 2, Lakeville South 1

Roseville 5, East Ridge 1

Shakopee 5, Farmington 1

St. Paul Johnson 3, Lake of the Woods 0

St. Thomas Academy 6, Tartan 2

Stillwater 6, Mounds View 2

Thief River Falls 6, Bemidji 1

Totino-Grace 7, Alexandria 1

Two Rivers 4, South St. Paul 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Kittson County Central 4

Waseca 2, Luverne 1

White Bear Lake 8, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Windom 3, Rochester Lourdes 1

Woodbury 4, Forest Lake 1

Worthington 3, Minnesota River 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

