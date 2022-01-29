Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, John Battle 53
Armstrong 68, Huguenot 56
Christ Chapel Academy 62, Word of Life 30
Grace Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 29
Highland-Warrenton 85, Hargrave Military 55
National Christian Academy, Md. 65, Fairfax Christian 64
Patriot 53, John Champe 48
