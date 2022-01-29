Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, John Battle 53

Armstrong 68, Huguenot 56

Christ Chapel Academy 62, Word of Life 30

Grace Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 29

Highland-Warrenton 85, Hargrave Military 55

National Christian Academy, Md. 65, Fairfax Christian 64

Patriot 53, John Champe 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.