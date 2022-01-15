Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with SSs Edwin Amparo, Leandro Arias, Adriam Santos, Fernando Peguero, Edrei Campos Elis Cuevas, RHPs Henry Tejada and Juan Pena, OFs Raylin Ramos, Yirber Ruizm, Thomas Sosa and Braylin Tavera from the Dominican Republic; INF Cesar Prieto from Cuba; SS Cristian Benavides, RHPs Ezequiel Bonilla, Adrian Delgado, Elias Moscoso and Jesus Palacios, LHP Andres Parra, Cs Andres Nolaya and Jose Noguera, INFs Aron Estrada and Alfredo Velasquez and OF Jean Mata from Venezuela on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OFs Jose Arias, Axell De Paula and Luis Baez, RHPs Henry Bibieca, Sandy Mejia, Michael Perez, Raimy Rodriguez, Rafael Ramirez and Edwin Gonzalez, INFs Samuel Capellan and Waner Luciano, OF Marco Marcelino from the Dominican Republic; RHP Carlos Espinosa, OF Kenni Gomez and INF Alberto Hernandez from Cuba on minor league contracts.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed SSs Arfeni Batista and Jonathan Mejia, RHPs Jovi Galvez, Nelfy Ynfante and Jose Suriel, LHP Yordy Herrera and CF Yordarlin Pena from the Dominican Republic; OF Won-Bin Cho from South Korea; RHP Diego Dominguez from Mexico; RHPs Junior Chirinos and Leonel Sequera and C Luis Rodriguez from Venezuela on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Jarlin Susana from the Dominican Republic and INFs Yendry Rojas from Cuba and Rosman Verdugo from Mexico on minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed SS Ryan Reckley from the Bahamas; RHP Carlos Gomez from Colombia; CF Erick Arosemena from Panama; RF Moises De La Rosa, RHPs Mauricio Estrella and Alfonso Perez from the Dominican Republic; Cs Trujillo Valera and Juan Perez, SSs Audie Jimenez and Dennys Riera and RHP Deifran Yriarte from Venezuela on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Marlon Perez and CF Cristhian Vaquero from Cuba; Cs Jeremy Bautista and Helder Rosario, INFs Albert Casado and Misael Mojica, RHPs Ramon Cuevas and Miguel Moreno and SS Jorgelys Mota from the Dominican Republic; RHP Camilo Sanchez from Panama on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Darius Bradwell to a reserve/future contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted S Darian Thompson to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted RB Darwin Thompson and WR Daurice Fountain to the active roster from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted G/T Kayode Awosika to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement and DE Cameron Malveaux and WR KeeSean Johnson from the practice squad. Placed DT Marlon Tuipoulotu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster from injured reserve. Waived P Corliss Waitman.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted DB Darqueze and LB Mark Nzeocha to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Rashard Robinson and WR Justin Watson. Activated RB Giovani Bernard and LB Lavonte David from injured reserve. Promoted RB Kenjon Barner, TE Codey McElroy to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan, RW Steven Fogarty, G Kyle Keyser and D Nick Wolff to Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Jack Lafontaine and D Joey Keane from the minor league taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell and LW Josiah Slavin from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry to Utah (ECHL from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Liam Foudy from the minor league taxi squad. Placed C Cole Sillinger on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

DALLAS STARS — Designated D Thomas Harley for assignment taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Dakota Mermis to Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled RW Matt Luff from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Keith Kincaid to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Tyler Wall from Hartford.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Spencer Matin from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Logan Thompson to Henderson (AHL) from the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Billy Constantinou to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

COLORADO EAGLES — Reassigned D Andrew Nielsen to Utah (ECHL) and F Nick Henry from Colorado to Utah.

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed LW Karl El-Mir and C Keegan Iverson to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled LW Riley McKay from Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Austin Osmanski from Worcester (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Shawn Weller from trade with Kansas City. Loaned F Ryan Smith to Springfield (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Recalled D Matthew Cairns from Rochester (AHL) loan.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed F Avery Peterson on the reserve list from suspension.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Angus Redmond from trade with Kansas City. Released G Mark Hartig to the emergency backup goalie list. Activated F Brett Kemp from the reserve list. Placed F Dean Yakura on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Mason Mitchell to Stockton (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned Fs Karl El-Mir and Keegan Iverson to Ontario (AHL). Activated F Liam Folkes from injured reserve and D Ryan Zuhlsdorf from the reserve list. Loaned Fs Karl El-Mir and Keegan Iverson to Ontario (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F ichael Johnstone from the commissioners exempt list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Dave Nippard.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Willie Corrin from the commissioners exempt list.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Ted Hart to a standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Tyler Hinam. Loaned Connor Doherty to Providence (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Dan Herman from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TROIS-RIVIERES — Released Fs Thomas Ethier and D Darick Louis-Jean. Activated F Olivier Hinse from the commissioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Joey Colatarci on the reserve list and F Luka Burzan on injured reserve effective Jan. 1.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned G Evan Buitenhuis to Bakersfield (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Myles McGurty from the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Alexandre Pato to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN ST. — Named Brandon Jordan pass rush specialist coach.

