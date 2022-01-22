Saturday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DB Josh Thomas and DB Nick McCloud to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad. Released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway. Promoted S Eric Weddle and DB Blake Countess to the active roster from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Leonard Fournett from injured reserve. Waived RB Le’Veon Bell.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser from Maine (ECHL) to the taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from the taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry, G Peyton Jones and G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL). Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Gemel Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Chase Priskie from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled RW Seth Griffith from Bakersfield (AHL) to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned RW Anthony Greco and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad and G Tyler Wall to Hartford from the taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis to Worcester (ECHL) from Springfield (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Ian Scott from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL) from the taxi squad.
COLORADO EAGLES — Loaned LW Matthew Boucher to Utah (ECHL). Recalled G Peyton Jones from Utah.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned LW Riley McKay to Indy (ECHL) from loan.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D Nathan Larose to Tulsa (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Keoni Texeira to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Owen Headrick to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Noel Hoefenmayer from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
ECHL — Suspended Atlanta’s F Luke Nogard one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 21 against Florida. Suspended Kalamazoo’s D Giovanni Vallati one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 22 against Wheeling. Suspended Adirondack’s F Jordan Kaplan two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 21 against Reading. Fined Allen’s D Darian Skeoch an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 21 against Utah.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Owen from the reserve list. Placed F Jackson Leppard on the reserve list.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Malcolm Hayes and F Eric Neiley from the reserve list. Placed Fs Kamerin Nault and Hugo Roy on the reserve list.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from the reserve list. Placed F Dylan Vande Esch on the reserve list.
INDY FUEL — Activated G Michael Lackey from the reserve list. Placed G Thomas Sigouin on the reserve list.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Tyler Kobryn from Atlanta in a trade.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas from the reserve list. Placed F Ryan Galt on the reserve list.
MAINE MARINERS — Returned C Ian McKinnon to Providence (AHL) from loan. Activated D Josh Couturier from injured reserve and F Tyler Hinam from the reserve list.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Nick Pastorious to the active roster. Placed G Brett Epp on the reserve list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed G David Tendeck on the reserve list.
READING ROYALS — Acquired G Matt Tendler from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Grant Cooper from the reserve list. Placed F Frank DiChiara on the reserve list.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated Ds Francis Meilleur and Dylan Labbe from the reserve list. Placed Ds Danick Malouin and Mathieu Gagnon on the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Placed D Jimmy Poreda on the reserve list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed Ds Jordon Stone and Austin Crossley on the reserve list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded F Kacper Przybylko to Chicago Fire in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) for 2022 and 2023.
