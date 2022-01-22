On Air: Federal News Network program
Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 5:03 pm
3 min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DB Josh Thomas and DB Nick McCloud to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad. Released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway. Promoted S Eric Weddle and DB Blake Countess to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Leonard Fournett from injured reserve. Waived RB Le’Veon Bell.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser from Maine (ECHL) to the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry, G Peyton Jones and G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL). Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Gemel Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Chase Priskie from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled RW Seth Griffith from Bakersfield (AHL) to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned RW Anthony Greco and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad and G Tyler Wall to Hartford from the taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis to Worcester (ECHL) from Springfield (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Ian Scott from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL) from the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Loaned LW Matthew Boucher to Utah (ECHL). Recalled G Peyton Jones from Utah.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned LW Riley McKay to Indy (ECHL) from loan.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D Nathan Larose to Tulsa (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Keoni Texeira to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Owen Headrick to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Noel Hoefenmayer from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Atlanta’s F Luke Nogard one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 21 against Florida. Suspended Kalamazoo’s D Giovanni Vallati one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 22 against Wheeling. Suspended Adirondack’s F Jordan Kaplan two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 21 against Reading. Fined Allen’s D Darian Skeoch an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Jan. 21 against Utah.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Owen from the reserve list. Placed F Jackson Leppard on the reserve list.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Malcolm Hayes and F Eric Neiley from the reserve list. Placed Fs Kamerin Nault and Hugo Roy on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from the reserve list. Placed F Dylan Vande Esch on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated G Michael Lackey from the reserve list. Placed G Thomas Sigouin on the reserve list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Tyler Kobryn from Atlanta in a trade.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas from the reserve list. Placed F Ryan Galt on the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Returned C Ian McKinnon to Providence (AHL) from loan. Activated D Josh Couturier from injured reserve and F Tyler Hinam from the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Nick Pastorious to the active roster. Placed G Brett Epp on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed G David Tendeck on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Matt Tendler from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Grant Cooper from the reserve list. Placed F Frank DiChiara on the reserve list.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated Ds Francis Meilleur and Dylan Labbe from the reserve list. Placed Ds Danick Malouin and Mathieu Gagnon on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Placed D Jimmy Poreda on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed Ds Jordon Stone and Austin Crossley on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded F Kacper Przybylko to Chicago Fire in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) for 2022 and 2023.

