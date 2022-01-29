Saturday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Damion Square and WR Trent Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released CB Damon Arnette following arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. Promoted WR Daurice Fountain to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LB Ernest Jones from injured reserve. Promoted DBs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad. Released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad. Waived DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Trenton Cannon from injured reserve. Promoted LB Mark Nzeocha and QB Nate Sudfield to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived WR River Cracraft.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned G Cam Dineen to Tucson (AHL) from the taxi squad.
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL) to Providence (AHL). Recalled G Jeremy Swayman from Providence. Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to the taxi squad from the active roster.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed G Aaron Dell on waivers. Activated G Dustin Tokarski. Activated G Craig Anderson and F Kyle Okposo from injured reserve. Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from the taxi squad. Placed Ds Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Fs Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson in COVID-19 protocol.
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Colton Sceviour to the taxi squad after clearing waivers.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned Ds Austin Strand and Jacob Moverare to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Lassi Thomson and C Mark Kastelic to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Edmond Zachary form Orlando (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL). Promoted Zach Sawchenko to the active roster from the practice squad.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reinstated C Bo Horvat from COVID-19 protocol. Promoted G Spencer Martin to the active roster from the taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted Ds Declan Chisholm to the taxi squad from Manitoba (AHL) and Leon Gawanke and Johnny Kovacivic to the active roster from the taxi squad.
AHL — Suspended Texas D Alex Petrovic for one game for his actions on Jan. 28 in a game against Laval.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Reassigned F Brayden Watts to Wichita (ECHL) from loan.
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Andrew Nielsen from Utah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Returned F Kris Bennett to Iowa (ECHL) from loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released G Patrick Salkind from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions on Jan. 28 in a game against Rapid City. Fined D Garret Clarke an undisclosed amount for his actions on Jan. 28 in a game against Idaho.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Peter MacArthur form injured reserve. Placed F Robbie Payne on the reserve list and F Shawn Weller on injured reserve effective Jan. 13.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Owen from the reserve list. Placed F Jared Bethune on the reserve list.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Eric Neiley from the reserve list. Placed D Malcolm Hayes on the reserve list. Returned G Greg Ozubko to the emergency backup list (EBUG).
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Brandon Yeamans from the reserve list. Placed F Jason Tackett on the reserve list.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Cooper Jones from the reserve list. Placed on F William Knierim on the reserve list.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Darien Craighead from the reserve list. Placed F Jan Mandat on the commissioners exempt list.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Michael Moran.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released D Stephen Alvo. Signed D Bryan Etter to the active roster. Acquired D Pavel Vorobei from Indy on trade and added him to the active roster.
MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Marc Gosselin from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Steve Oleksy from Toledo trade and added him to the active roster. Activated G Zachary Emond from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Chad Duchesne on injured reserve effective Jan. 28.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired F Ian Parker from Orlando trade and added him to the active roster. Activated D Connor Walters from the reserve list. Placed F T.J. Hensick on the reserve list.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded F Anthony Deluca to Kansas City.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Karl Boudiras from the commissioners exempt list. Traded D Karl Boudrias to South Carolina.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments