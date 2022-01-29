Trending:
Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:29 pm
4 min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Damion Square and WR Trent Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released CB Damon Arnette following arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. Promoted WR Daurice Fountain to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LB Ernest Jones from injured reserve. Promoted DBs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad. Released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad. Waived DB Antoine Brooks Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Trenton Cannon from injured reserve. Promoted LB Mark Nzeocha and QB Nate Sudfield to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived WR River Cracraft.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned G Cam Dineen to Tucson (AHL) from the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL) to Providence (AHL). Recalled G Jeremy Swayman from Providence. Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to the taxi squad from the active roster.

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed G Aaron Dell on waivers. Activated G Dustin Tokarski. Activated G Craig Anderson and F Kyle Okposo from injured reserve. Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from the taxi squad. Placed Ds Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Fs Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson in COVID-19 protocol.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Colton Sceviour to the taxi squad after clearing waivers.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned Ds Austin Strand and Jacob Moverare to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Lassi Thomson and C Mark Kastelic to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Edmond Zachary form Orlando (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL). Promoted Zach Sawchenko to the active roster from the practice squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reinstated C Bo Horvat from COVID-19 protocol. Promoted G Spencer Martin to the active roster from the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted Ds Declan Chisholm to the taxi squad from Manitoba (AHL) and Leon Gawanke and Johnny Kovacivic to the active roster from the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Texas D Alex Petrovic for one game for his actions on Jan. 28 in a game against Laval.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Reassigned F Brayden Watts to Wichita (ECHL) from loan.

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Andrew Nielsen from Utah (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Returned F Kris Bennett to Iowa (ECHL) from loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released G Patrick Salkind from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions on Jan. 28 in a game against Rapid City. Fined D Garret Clarke an undisclosed amount for his actions on Jan. 28 in a game against Idaho.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Peter MacArthur form injured reserve. Placed F Robbie Payne on the reserve list and F Shawn Weller on injured reserve effective Jan. 13.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Owen from the reserve list. Placed F Jared Bethune on the reserve list.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Eric Neiley from the reserve list. Placed D Malcolm Hayes on the reserve list. Returned G Greg Ozubko to the emergency backup list (EBUG).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Brandon Yeamans from the reserve list. Placed F Jason Tackett on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Cooper Jones from the reserve list. Placed on F William Knierim on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Darien Craighead from the reserve list. Placed F Jan Mandat on the commissioners exempt list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Michael Moran.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released D Stephen Alvo. Signed D Bryan Etter to the active roster. Acquired D Pavel Vorobei from Indy on trade and added him to the active roster.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Marc Gosselin from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Steve Oleksy from Toledo trade and added him to the active roster. Activated G Zachary Emond from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Chad Duchesne on injured reserve effective Jan. 28.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired F Ian Parker from Orlando trade and added him to the active roster. Activated D Connor Walters from the reserve list. Placed F T.J. Hensick on the reserve list.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded F Anthony Deluca to Kansas City.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Karl Boudiras from the commissioners exempt list. Traded D Karl Boudrias to South Carolina.

