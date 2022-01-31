SC State 58, Howard 55

HOWARD (8-10)

Brumant 0-2 3-4 3, Settle 1-6 6-6 9, Foster 5-13 0-0 13, Hawkins 3-8 2-2 8, Richmond 1-3 0-0 2, Bibbs 2-7 1-1 6, Green 3-4 0-0 8, Robinson 0-2 1-3 1, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Wood 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-49 13-16 55.

SC STATE (11-11)

Davis 5-10 3-5 13, Williams 4-12 2-4 10, Edwards 2-10 3-4 8, Madlock 2-9 1-2 5, Croskey 6-12 2-2 16, Lawrence 1-8 0-0 2, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gary 0-5 0-0 0, Da.James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-71 11-17 58.

Halftime_Howard 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Howard 8-22 (Foster 3-10, Green 2-2, Wood 1-2, Bibbs 1-3, Settle 1-3, Harris 0-1, Hawkins 0-1), SC State 3-12 (Croskey 2-5, Edwards 1-3, Lawrence 0-1, Madlock 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Howard 36 (Brumant 12), SC State 43 (Williams 11). Assists_Howard 8 (Robinson 3), SC State 7 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls_Howard 18, SC State 17. A_614 (3,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.