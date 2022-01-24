SC State 64, Delaware St. 62

SC STATE (10-10)
Davis 2-7 7-11 11, Edwards 3-7 2-2 9, Madlock 4-14 3-5 12, Croskey 2-5 0-0 5, Oliver-Hampton 2-11 5-6 11, Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Gary 1-6 2-2 5, Lawrence 2-6 0-0 4, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Guitian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 19-26 64.
DELAWARE ST. (2-14)
Baucum 2-7 0-0 5, Kent 6-9 0-1 15, Sodom 2-3 0-0 4, Carter 3-9 4-4 10, Robinson 3-13 5-9 11, Fragala 4-13 2-2 14, Lucas 1-2 0-4 2, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 12-22 62.
Halftime_SC State 39-33. 3-Point Goals_SC State 7-20 (Oliver-Hampton 2-2, Jones 1-1, Croskey 1-2, Madlock 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Gary 1-3, Brown 0-1, Davis 0-3, Lawrence 0-3), Delaware St. 8-22 (Fragala 4-10, Kent 3-4, Baucum 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Carter 0-3). Fouled Out_Croskey, Sodom, Lucas. Rebounds_SC State 40 (Davis, Oliver-Hampton 10), Delaware St. 37 (Sodom 10). Assists_SC State 9 (Madlock 3), Delaware St. 10 (Robinson 7). Total Fouls_SC State 25, Delaware St. 21.
