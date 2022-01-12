SC-Upstate 66, High Point 65

HIGH POINT (6-9)

Austin 4-13 0-1 9, Izunabor 3-4 1-1 7, Childress 5-9 0-1 15, Randleman 2-3 2-3 6, J.Wright 4-12 3-4 12, Holt 7-9 2-3 16. Totals 25-50 8-13 65.

SC-UPSTATE (5-10)

Gainey 4-10 6-7 17, Goodloe 4-6 0-0 11, White 5-10 1-1 12, Aldrich 2-3 0-0 4, Mozone 4-14 1-2 10, Rideau 5-7 0-0 10, Breazeale 0-3 0-0 0, Langlais 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Jernigan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 8-10 66.

Halftime_High Point 33-27. 3-Point Goals_High Point 7-19 (Childress 5-9, J.Wright 1-4, Austin 1-6), SC-Upstate 8-24 (Goodloe 3-5, Gainey 3-8, White 1-2, Mozone 1-5, Breazeale 0-1, Jernigan 0-1, Rideau 0-2). Rebounds_High Point 31 (Austin 13), SC-Upstate 27 (Mozone 8). Assists_High Point 12 (Randleman 8), SC-Upstate 13 (White 7). Total Fouls_High Point 13, SC-Upstate 19. A_669 (878).

