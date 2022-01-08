SC-Upstate 82, Presbyterian 72

SC-UPSTATE (4-10)

Gainey 6-9 5-8 20, White 5-10 2-2 16, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Alves 2-3 5-5 9, Mozone 5-10 4-5 16, Smith 3-4 2-2 8, Hodge 3-4 3-5 11, Jernigan 1-1 0-0 2, Langlais 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-44 21-27 82.

PRESBYTERIAN (8-9)

McCormack 4-8 1-2 10, Harrison 6-16 11-12 24, Reddish 3-7 2-3 9, Younger 3-5 2-2 10, Stewart 2-4 2-2 7, Ard 1-5 1-4 3, Thrash 2-6 0-0 5, Barnett 1-2 2-2 4, Lovorn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 21-27 72.

Halftime_SC-Upstate 47-33. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 11-16 (White 4-6, Gainey 3-4, Hodge 2-3, Mozone 2-3), Presbyterian 7-26 (Younger 2-3, Reddish 1-2, Stewart 1-3, McCormack 1-4, Thrash 1-4, Harrison 1-7, Ard 0-1, Barnett 0-1, Lovorn 0-1). Fouled Out_Aldrich, Mozone. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 30 (Gainey 5), Presbyterian 22 (Reddish 6). Assists_SC-Upstate 12 (White 9), Presbyterian 13 (Harrison 6). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 21, Presbyterian 22. A_177 (2,300).

